JOELLE GEWOLB DANS PARIS CALLING – Joëlle Gewolb dans Paris Calling THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN Paris, samedi 16 mars 2024.

Joëlle Gewolb dans Paris Calling A comedy show about an English woman in Paris that clashes all the clichés !Neither a tea-drinker nor a Royal family lover, Joëlle Gewolb with her provocative and self-deprecating humour, takes us through her Down and Out* years in London and Paris. *You don’t know The Clash or Orwell’s book ? You’ll still enjoy it. Ce spectacle est joué en anglais.

Tarif : 16.00 – 22.00 euros.

Début : 2024-03-16 à 21:15

THEATRE BO SAINT-MARTIN 19 BOULEVARD SAINT-MARTIN 75003 Paris 75