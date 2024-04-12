JOE BEL La Mesón Marseille, vendredi 12 avril 2024.

JOE BEL ♫♫♫ Vendredi 12 avril, 19h00 La Mesón 15€ + 3€ adhésion

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-12T19:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-12T22:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-12T19:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-12T22:30:00+02:00

JOE BEL

Hit the roads Joe !

On dit que la voix est un miroir de l’âme. Aussi y a-t-il de la mélancolie et du soleil, de l’assurance et de la douceur dans celle de la songwritteuse Joe Bel: née d’une famille cosmopolite, elle grandit à travers ses voyages entre les Alpes françaises, la Méditerranée, sur laquelle ses parents navigateurs l’embarquent, et la côte est des États- Unis. À ce goût de la découverte se mêle celui de la musique explorée dès l’enfance : un piano à la maison, et les vinyles de Paul Mc Cartney, George Harrison, Otis Redding, ainsi que des chants traditionnels judéo-espagnols, tournent en boucle. Instinctive et autodidacte, Joe fait ses premiers pas sur scène seule à la guitare en 2012.

Plus tard, Asaf Avidan découvre sa soul folk envoûtante et lui offre ses premières parties en Europe, jusqu’à l’Olympia de Paris ! S’en suit Hit the Roads (2015), un EP qui l’emmène sur les routes d’Europe, pour finir au Japon à Tokyo. La chanson Hit the Roads est choisie pour la campagne de la marque Longchamp (par Peter Lindbergh). Au cinéma, elle joue aux côtés de Manu Payet dans Tout pour être Heureux, dont la BO, composée de ses titres, se hisse sur la 1ère place en France. Puis, elle se dirige vers le Canada, accueillie chez le réalisateur Marcus Paquin (Arcade Fire ou The National). Elle donnera plus de 50 concerts au Québec depuis la sortie de l’album Dreams en 2018.

Ses chansons ne cessent de séduire, cumulant plus de 35 Millions d’écoutes. En 2020, elle compose Family Tree : une exploration de ses origines multiples, alliant folk, mélodies entêtantes et couleurs méditerranéennes. À travers un son toujours organique, elle choisit de se dévoiler un peu plus, dans un album qui invite au voyage de la transmission entre les générations.

Découvrir :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XVQeaSJAoU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KfAZrjcZsI

INFOS PRATIQUES

Attention places limitées !

Billets ici : https://url-r.fr/Oooyo

Ou par mail à contact@lameson.com

Ouverture des portes à 19H / Concert à 20H

Site web : http://www.lameson.com

Buvette & Restauration avant les concerts aux bons soins de Denise.

