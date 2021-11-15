JOB EN UN CLIC Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 15 novembre 2021, Labège.

JOB EN UN CLIC
Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, le lundi 15 novembre à 09:30

Sur inscrption
Organiser et optimiser sa recherche d’emploi

Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-11-15T09:30:00 2021-11-15T12:00:00