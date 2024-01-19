Concert Mano Libre JEZEAU Jézeau, 19 janvier 2024, Jézeau.

Jézeau,Hautes-Pyrénées

Musique populaire de Colombie et du Venezuela, Le joropo raconte avec poésie le quotidien au cœur des plaines transfrontalières ainsi que la passion qui relie ces deux pays autour d’une même culture : la musique llanera.

Le duo Mano Libre propose une interprétation singulière et sensible de ce répertoire traditionnel, nous offrant un moment de musique authentique. Mano Libre c’est la main qui se tend vers l’autre pour créer des ponts entre les cultures, la paume ouverte vers l’horizon des possibles, comme un cocon où l’on se laisse bercer. C’est aussi l’énergie de deux musiciens qui vibrent ensemble pour voyager, le temps d’un concert, en terres llaneras..

2024-01-19 21:00:00 fin : 2024-12-19 . .

JEZEAU La Soulane

Jézeau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Popular music from Colombia and Venezuela, the joropo poetically recounts daily life in the heart of the cross-border plains, as well as the passion that links these two countries around the same culture: llanera music.

The Mano Libre duo offers a singular, sensitive interpretation of this traditional repertoire, providing us with a moment of authentic music. Mano Libre is the hand that reaches out to the other to build bridges between cultures, the palm open to the horizon of possibilities, like a cocoon in which to be lulled. It’s also the energy of two musicians who vibrate together to travel, for the time of a concert, to the lands of llaneras.

Música popular de Colombia y Venezuela, el joropo relata poéticamente la vida cotidiana en el corazón de los llanos transfronterizos y la pasión que une a estos dos países en torno a una misma cultura: la música llanera.

El dúo Mano Libre ofrece una interpretación única y sensible de este repertorio tradicional, regalándonos un momento de música auténtica. Mano Libre es una mano tendida para tender puentes entre culturas, una palma abierta al horizonte de posibilidades, como un capullo en el que dejarse acunar. Es también la energía de dos músicos que vibran juntos para viajar, durante un concierto, a tierras llaneras.

Der Joropo ist eine Volksmusik aus Kolumbien und Venezuela und erzählt auf poetische Weise vom Alltag in den grenzüberschreitenden Ebenen und von der Leidenschaft, die diese beiden Länder durch die gleiche Kultur verbindet: die Llanera-Musik.

Das Duo Mano Libre bietet eine einzigartige und sensible Interpretation dieses traditionellen Repertoires und schenkt uns einen Moment authentischer Musik. Mano Libre ist die Hand, die sich nach dem anderen ausstreckt, um Brücken zwischen den Kulturen zu bauen, die Handfläche offen für den Horizont der Möglichkeiten, wie ein Kokon, in dem man sich wiegen lässt. Es ist auch die Energie zweier Musiker, die zusammen vibrieren, um für die Dauer eines Konzerts in die Länder der Llaneras zu reisen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65