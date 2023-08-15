Animations diverses JEZEAU Jézeau
Jézeau,Hautes-Pyrénées
14h Atelier dès 6 ans: Chtologo/ Rythme et chant
16h: Concert: Chtologo// enfants
19h: Rencontre+ atleir // Collectif Fire// Musique Danse Improvisation.
2023-08-15 14:00:00 fin : 2023-08-15 . .
JEZEAU La Soulane
Jézeau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
2pm Workshop from 6 years: Chtologo/ Rhythm and singing
4pm: Concert: Chtologo// children
19h: Rencontre+ atleir // Collectif Fire// Music Dance Improvisation
14.00 Taller a partir de 6 años: Chtologo/ Ritmo y canto
16h: Concierto: Chtologo// niños
19h: Rencontre+ atleir // Collectif Fire// Música Danza Improvisación
14 Uhr Workshop ab 6 Jahren: Chtologo/ Rhythmus und Gesang
16h: Konzert: Chtologo// Kinder
19h: Treffen + Atleir // Fire Collective// Musik Tanz Improvisation
