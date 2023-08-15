Animations diverses JEZEAU Jézeau, 15 août 2023, Jézeau.

Jézeau,Hautes-Pyrénées

14h Atelier dès 6 ans: Chtologo/ Rythme et chant

16h: Concert: Chtologo// enfants

19h: Rencontre+ atleir // Collectif Fire// Musique Danse Improvisation.

2023-08-15 14:00:00 fin : 2023-08-15 . .

JEZEAU La Soulane

Jézeau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



2pm Workshop from 6 years: Chtologo/ Rhythm and singing

4pm: Concert: Chtologo// children

19h: Rencontre+ atleir // Collectif Fire// Music Dance Improvisation

14.00 Taller a partir de 6 años: Chtologo/ Ritmo y canto

16h: Concierto: Chtologo// niños

19h: Rencontre+ atleir // Collectif Fire// Música Danza Improvisación

14 Uhr Workshop ab 6 Jahren: Chtologo/ Rhythmus und Gesang

16h: Konzert: Chtologo// Kinder

19h: Treffen + Atleir // Fire Collective// Musik Tanz Improvisation

