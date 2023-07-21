Festival ESQUER JEZEAU Jézeau
Jézeau,Hautes-Pyrénées
Pour célébrer l’art et les artistes Queer dans un cadre entouré de montagnes
Concert, atelier d’écriture, lecture participative, performances, projections, cabaret, expos.
C’est donc toute une programmation artistique extra-ordinaire que la Soulane propose Duu beau, du drôle, du bizarre, du poétique… en pays occitan :.
JEZEAU La Soulane
Jézeau 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Celebrating queer art and artists in a mountain setting
Concerts, writing workshops, participatory readings, performances, screenings, cabaret and exhibitions.
La Soulane offers an extra-ordinary program of artistic events, including the beautiful, the funny, the bizarre and the poetic… in Occitan country:
Celebración del arte y los artistas queer en un entorno de montaña
Conciertos, talleres de escritura, lecturas participativas, performances, proyecciones, cabaret y exposiciones.
Todo un programa artístico extraordinario el que ofrece La Soulane. Lo bello, lo divertido, lo bizarro, lo poético… en el país occitano:
Um die Kunst und die Queer-Künstler in einem von Bergen umgebenen Rahmen zu feiern
Konzert, Schreibwerkstatt, partizipative Lesung, Performances, Filmvorführungen, Kabarett, Ausstellungen.
Die Soulane bietet ein außergewöhnliches künstlerisches Programm an: Schönes, Witziges, Bizarres, Poetisches… im okzitanischen Land:
