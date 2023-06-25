CHAMPIONNAT DE MOTOCROSS CIRCUIT DE MOTOCROSS FORT DE LA VOIVRE, 25 juin 2023, Jeuxey.

Championnat de motocross alsace/Lorraine se déroulant sur le circuit au fort de la Voivre à Epinal. Buvette et restauration sur place Parking spectateurs en face du supermarché ‘Carrefour’.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-25 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

CIRCUIT DE MOTOCROSS FORT DE LA VOIVRE ROUTE DE JEUXEY

Jeuxey 88000 Vosges Grand Est



Alsace/Lorraine motocross championship taking place on the circuit at Fort de la Voivre in Epinal. Refreshment bar and catering on the spot Parking spectators in front of the supermarket ‘Carrefour’.

Campeonato de motocross de Alsacia/Lorena en el circuito de Fort de la Voivre en Epinal. Refrescos y catering in situ Aparcamiento para espectadores frente al supermercado « Carrefour ».

Motocross-Meisterschaft Elsass/Lothringen, die auf der Rennstrecke am Fort de la Voivre in Epinal stattfindet. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort Zuschauerparkplatz gegenüber dem Supermarkt ‘Carrefour’.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION