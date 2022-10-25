JEUX POUR TOUS ET INFO JEUNES – SAINT BERTHEVIN LA TANNIÈRE Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Catégories d’évènement: Mayenne

Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière

JEUX POUR TOUS ET INFO JEUNES – SAINT BERTHEVIN LA TANNIÈRE Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière, 25 octobre 2022, Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière. JEUX POUR TOUS ET INFO JEUNES – SAINT BERTHEVIN LA TANNIÈRE

Salle communale Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne

2022-10-25 – 2022-10-25 Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière

Mayenne Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Venez profiter d’un moment de loisirs, de rencontre,de discussions…. Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière

dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-05 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Mayenne, Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Autres Lieu Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Adresse Salle communale Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne Ville Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière lieuville Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Departement Mayenne

Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-berthevin-la-tanniere/

JEUX POUR TOUS ET INFO JEUNES – SAINT BERTHEVIN LA TANNIÈRE Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière 2022-10-25 was last modified: by JEUX POUR TOUS ET INFO JEUNES – SAINT BERTHEVIN LA TANNIÈRE Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière 25 octobre 2022 mayenne Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Salle communale Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne

Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Mayenne