Jeu concours – Club Employés La Rochelle – Espace Encan La Rochelle
Catégories d’Évènement:
Jeu concours – Club Employés La Rochelle – Espace Encan La Rochelle, mardi 26 mars 2024.
Jeu concours – Club Employés Tentez de gagner un voyage à Barcelone pour deux personnes ! Mardi 26 mars, 09h00 La Rochelle – Espace Encan
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-26T09:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-26T17:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-26T09:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-26T17:00:00+01:00
Rendez-vous sur notre stand pour tenter votre chance !
La Rochelle – Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier, 17000 La Rochelle La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine