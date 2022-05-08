JEPHTE DE CARISSIMI Nancy Nancy
Concert de musique sacrée vocale avec La Chapelle de Bonsecours.
Solistes :
Clara Ben Attar, soprane
Benoît Porcherot, ténor
Benjamin Colin, basse
LA CHAPELLE DE BONSECOURS
Direction : Benoît Porcherot
ENTRÉE LIBRE
+33 6 88 95 08 95 https://lachapelledebonsec.wixsite.com/pcsnancy
