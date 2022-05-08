JEPHTE DE CARISSIMI Nancy Nancy Catégories d’évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle

Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle Nancy Concert de musique sacrée vocale avec La Chapelle de Bonsecours. Solistes :

Clara Ben Attar, soprane

Benoît Porcherot, ténor

Benjamin Colin, basse LA CHAPELLE DE BONSECOURS

Direction : Benoît Porcherot ENTRÉE LIBRE +33 6 88 95 08 95 https://lachapelledebonsec.wixsite.com/pcsnancy © La Chapelle de Bonsecours

