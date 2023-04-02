Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra LE TRIANON, 2 avril 2023, PARIS.

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra LE TRIANON. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-04-02 à 19:00 (2023-04-02 au ). Tarif : 57.5 à 107.0 euros.

GERARD DROUOT PRODUCTIONS (L-R-21-11645/13065) présente ce concert JEFF GOLDBLUM & THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRAWith film credits including « Jurassic Park, » « Independence Day, » « The Fly, » « The Big Chill, » « The Grand Budapest Hotel, » and “Thor: Ragnarok; » theatre performances including « The Pillowman, » « Speed the Plow » and « Domesticated; » and television show “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”, television appearances including “Portlandia” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Will & Grace,” Jeff Goldblum also plays jazz with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Whether performing regularly in Los Angeles, or elsewhere, Goldblum will take your questions, ask you trivia questions, and play classic jazz.This performance will feature Goldblum on piano, John Storie on guitar, Alex Frank on bass, Joe Bagg on organ, James King and Scott Gilman on saxophones and Kenny Elliott on drums.Jeff and the band have a new album coming out on March 24, 2023 on Decca Records. This will be the band’s 3rd record, all on Decca. Jeff Goldblum Jeff Goldblum

Votre billet est ici

LE TRIANON PARIS 80, BLD ROCHECHOUART Paris

GERARD DROUOT PRODUCTIONS (L-R-21-11645/13065) présente ce concert

JEFF GOLDBLUM & THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA

With film credits including « Jurassic Park, » « Independence Day, » « The Fly, » « The Big Chill, » « The Grand Budapest Hotel, » and “Thor: Ragnarok; » theatre performances including « The Pillowman, » « Speed the Plow » and « Domesticated; » and television show “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”, television appearances including “Portlandia” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Will & Grace,” Jeff Goldblum also plays jazz with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Whether performing regularly in Los Angeles, or elsewhere, Goldblum will take your questions, ask you trivia questions, and play classic jazz.

This performance will feature Goldblum on piano, John Storie on guitar, Alex Frank on bass, Joe Bagg on organ, James King and Scott Gilman on saxophones and Kenny Elliott on drums.

Jeff and the band have a new album coming out on March 24, 2023 on Decca Records. This will be the band’s 3rd record, all on Decca.

.57.5 EUR57.5.

Votre billet est ici