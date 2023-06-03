Visite du jardin JEDLOLES, 3 juin 2023, Povrazník.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin JEDLOLES

Our family forest garden Jedloles located in a small village in the mountains of Central Slovakia focuses on growing diversity. Diversity of terrain, of species and cultivars of plants and accompanying wild animals, diversity of use of the plants for making products, as well as diversity of processes taking place in the garden. A guided tour through our forest garden with tasting of fruits or edible flowers and herbs will take place during the following time slots: On Sunday 4.6.2023 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. After the guided tour, there is a possibility to swap seeds of vegetables, flowers and herbs with the local seedbank, which will be located on the terrace of the garden during the event.

JEDLOLES Povrazník 48, 97655 Povrazník 976 55 okres Banská Bystrica Région de Banská Bystrica 0904523398 https://www.facebook.com/jedloles/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

©