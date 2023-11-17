Jean-Baptiste Guegan – Johnny, Vous & Moi (Tournée) GARE DU MIDI BIARRITZ Catégories d’Évènement: Biarritz

Pyrnes-Atlantiques

Jean-Baptiste Guegan – Johnny, Vous & Moi (Tournée) GARE DU MIDI, 17 novembre 2023, BIARRITZ. Jean-Baptiste Guegan – Johnny, Vous & Moi (Tournée) GARE DU MIDI. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-11-17 à 20:00 (2023-03-10 au ). Tarif : 44.0 à 62.0 euros. Commune de TINCHEBRAY BOCAGE présente : ce spectacle. Concert Jean-Baptiste GUEGAN –La Voix de Johnnydébut du concert 20h30Ouverture des portes 19h45N° téléphone accès PMR :02 33 66 60 13 Jean-Baptiste Guegan Votre billet est ici GARE DU MIDI BIARRITZ 23 avenue du général Foch Pyrnes-Atlantiques Commune de TINCHEBRAY BOCAGE présente : ce spectacle. Concert Jean-Baptiste GUEGAN –La Voix de Johnny

début du concert 20h30

Ouverture des portes 19h45 N° téléphone accès PMR :02 33 66 60 13 .44.0 EUR44.0. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Biarritz, Pyrnes-Atlantiques Autres Lieu GARE DU MIDI Adresse 23 avenue du général Foch Ville BIARRITZ Tarif 44.0-62.0 lieuville GARE DU MIDI BIARRITZ Departement Pyrnes-Atlantiques

GARE DU MIDI BIARRITZ Pyrnes-Atlantiques https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/biarritz/

Jean-Baptiste Guegan – Johnny, Vous & Moi (Tournée) GARE DU MIDI 2023-11-17 was last modified: by Jean-Baptiste Guegan – Johnny, Vous & Moi (Tournée) GARE DU MIDI GARE DU MIDI 17 novembre 2023 GARE DU MIDI BIARRITZ

BIARRITZ Pyrnes-Atlantiques