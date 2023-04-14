Jazz & Wine Stories by Cathy Heiting Au Centre Culturel Cassis Office de Tourisme de Cassis Cassis
Jazz & Wine Stories by Cathy Heiting Au Centre Culturel, 14 avril 2023, Cassis Office de Tourisme de Cassis Cassis.
Jazz & Wine Stories by Cathy Heiting
20 Avenue Du Dr E. Agostini Au Centre Culturel Centre culturel Cassis Bouches-du-Rhone Au Centre Culturel 20 Avenue Du Dr E. Agostini
2023-04-14 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2023-04-14 22:00:00 22:00:00
Au Centre Culturel 20 Avenue Du Dr E. Agostini
Cassis
Bouches-du-Rhone
Cassis
EUR Discover a magnificent repertoire of standards and original compositions, enhanced by succulent true and false anecdotes about the love of wine.
Indoor show in the large projection room of the Cultural Centre.
8pm: Doors open.
8:30 pm: Start of the show without an intermission.
Le vendredi 14 avril 2023, le Centre Culturel de Cassis vous propose un concert de jazz ludique :
Interprété par Cathy Heiting et Renaud Matchoulian à la guitare.
accueil@centreculturelcassis.com +33 4 42 01 77 73 https://www.ot-cassis.com/resa.html?action=resaFicheExt&cid=3&langue=FR&id=PRESTATION-V-CCC-14AVR23
Au Centre Culturel 20 Avenue Du Dr E. Agostini Cassis
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-10 par Office de Tourisme de Cassis Provence Tourisme / Office de Tourisme de Cassis