Jazz & Wine Stories by Cathy Heiting Au Centre Culturel, 14 avril 2023, Cassis Office de Tourisme de Cassis Cassis.

Jazz & Wine Stories by Cathy Heiting

20 Avenue Du Dr E. Agostini Au Centre Culturel Centre culturel Cassis Bouches-du-Rhone Au Centre Culturel 20 Avenue Du Dr E. Agostini

2023-04-14 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2023-04-14 22:00:00 22:00:00

Au Centre Culturel 20 Avenue Du Dr E. Agostini

Cassis

Bouches-du-Rhone

Cassis

EUR Discover a magnificent repertoire of standards and original compositions, enhanced by succulent true and false anecdotes about the love of wine.



Indoor show in the large projection room of the Cultural Centre.

8pm: Doors open.

8:30 pm: Start of the show without an intermission.

Le vendredi 14 avril 2023, le Centre Culturel de Cassis vous propose un concert de jazz ludique :

Interprété par Cathy Heiting et Renaud Matchoulian à la guitare.

accueil@centreculturelcassis.com +33 4 42 01 77 73 https://www.ot-cassis.com/resa.html?action=resaFicheExt&cid=3&langue=FR&id=PRESTATION-V-CCC-14AVR23

Au Centre Culturel 20 Avenue Du Dr E. Agostini Cassis

dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-10 par Office de Tourisme de Cassis Provence Tourisme / Office de Tourisme de Cassis