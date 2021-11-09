Salon-de-Provence imfp Bouches-du-Rhône, Salon-de-Provence Jazz sur la Ville: Gaël Horellou “Organ Trio” imfp Salon-de-Provence Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Salon-de-Provence

Jazz sur la Ville: Gaël Horellou “Organ Trio” imfp, 9 novembre 2021, Salon-de-Provence. Jazz sur la Ville: Gaël Horellou “Organ Trio”

imfp, le mardi 9 novembre à 19:00

[http://www.gaelhorellou.com](http://www.gaelhorellou.com)emement actifs se reunissent pour l’amour du swing et du groove… Ces trois là ne comptent plus les collaborations tant ils sont présents sur la scène jazz française depuis quelques années. Gaël Horellou au saxophone alto, Frédéric Nardin au Hammond B3 et Antoine Paganotti à la batterie jouent des compositions de Gaël ainsi que des standards de la grande tradition du jazz. Album “Roy” sortie septembre 2014 (Petit Label) Album “Moral de Fer” sortie septembre 2016 (Petit Label) Album « ORGAN POWER ! » chez Fresh Sound en avril 2021 ​​​​​​​ www.gaelhorellou.com Gaël Horellou – sax alto Fred Nardin – orgue Antoine Paganotti – batterie

De 6 à 15€ / gratuit pour les stagiaires IMFP

♫JAZZ♫ imfp 95 avenue raoul francou, 13300 Salon-de-Provence Salon-de-Provence Bel-Air Bouches-du-Rhône

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-11-09T19:00:00 2021-11-09T22:00:00

