« Jazz à la chapelle » Saint-Antoine Chapelle Saint-Antoine Plouezoc’h, mercredi 8 mai 2024.
La chapelle Saint-Antoine aura le plaisir d’accueillir en début de soirée, le jour de l’ouverture de l’exposition, un concert de jazz organisé par l’association partenaire ARTHUS JAZZ .
Didier L’HERMITEE (piano), Bertrand SEYNAT (contrebasse), et un invité surprise !
Compléments et billetterie à partir de mi-avril sur helloasso.com/associations/arthus-jazz , ou sur place le jour même, dans la limite des places disponibles. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-05-08 18:00:00
fin : 2024-05-08 19:30:00
Chapelle Saint-Antoine 20 place du bourg
Plouezoc’h 29252 Finistère Bretagne CONTACT@LESAMISDESAINTANTOINE.ORG
