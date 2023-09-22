Bukowski / Sunbeam Overdrive / Lecks Inc / Red Gordon jas’rod Les Pennes-Mirabeau, 22 septembre 2023, Les Pennes-Mirabeau.

Bukowski / Sunbeam Overdrive / Lecks Inc / Red Gordon Vendredi 22 septembre, 19h30 jas’rod 12€ en pré-vente / 15€ sur place

► BUKOWSKI : Bukowski est un groupe de Rock / Metal originaire de Paris, formé en 2007. Leur premier album Amazing Grace sort en 2009. Fort de ce premier opus, Bukowski parcourt la France, l’Europe et l’Argentine pour plus d’une centaine de concerts avec Mass Hysteria, Gojira, Therapy? ou encore Fu Manchu. Le groupe continue sur sa lancée avec un second album, The Midnight Sons, enregistré en Septembre 2011 par Francis Caste. L’album bénéficie d’un bon accueil et permet au groupe d’assurer une tournée en 2011/2012, avec notamment des lives au Sonisphère 2011 puis au Hellfest 2012. En 2013 Bukowski voit arriver dans ses rangs Fred Duquesne (il rejoint Mass Hysteria en 2015) qui officie désormais en tant que second guitariste. La formation se remet au travail et sort en 2013 Hazardous Creatures, puis en 2015 On The Rocks et continue de sillonner les routes.

https://www.facebook.com/Bukowskitheband

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHPgQgpyZh4

► Sunbeam Overdrive : Après un EP en 2019 et une participation à l’Euroblast Festival en compagnie de Car Bomb, Vola ou encore Sleep Token, SUNBEAM OVERDRIVE s’apprête à sortir son premier long-format. S’il n’est pas un concept album, Diama est toutefois traversé en filigrane par une ligne cohérente. En effet, ce disque parle d’altitude, de voyage, d’aventure et d’énergie.

Diama a été enregistré et mixé par Tom Abrigan (chant, guitare). Le mastering a été confié à Brett Caldas-Lima au Tower Studio (Devin Townsend Project, Megadeth, Cynic, Pain of Salvation, etc.).

https://www.facebook.com/Sunbeamoverdrive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4t-fXrr9lA

► LECKS INC : Formé en 2009, originaire de Marseille… Lecks Inc. est un groupe de metal industriel, sillonnant des univers divers et extrêmes.

En plus de quatorze ans d’existence, le groupe s’est produit devant des milliers de spectateurs, jouant dans une vingtaine de pays dont de nombreux festivals

de renoms comme le « Hellfest » ou le « Vagos Metal Fest » !!!

En constante ascension, faisant évoluer son line up à chaque album, alternant tournée et studio… LECKS Inc sort cette année, son 5eme album et parcours

les routes au côté de grand pontes tels que « SEPULTURA » « UGLY KID JOE » » I AM MORBID « , « BELPHEGOR », « TESTAMENT », « EXODUS, « BATUSHKA » (et bien d’autres) pour sa première tournée mondiale promotionnelle.

https://www.facebook.com/LECKSInc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CI9FKxx39SY

► RED GORDON : Red Gordon est un groupe de groove metal Clermontois qui depuis 2017 s’est construit autour de différents styles musicaux comme le hardcore, le neo metal, le death metal et le groove metal.

Après avoir enchaîné quelques concerts, le groupe produit son premier EP de 6 titres «Smoke River», début 2018.

Le groupe a déjà effectué une trentaine de shows dans différentes villes comme Lyon, Fréjus, Clermont-Ferrand ou encore Montluçon en première partie de groupes tels que Dagoba, Sidilarsen, Loudblast et Black Bomb A. En 2020, le groupe sort le clip « Scream Motherfucker » que l’on retrouve dans l’album « Next Step to Yell » sorti en 2021.

Depuis ses débuts en 2017, Red Gordon a toujours cherché à aller plus loin et à se dépasser.

https://www.facebook.com/RedGordonMetal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmQwm0-xeyE

► En prévente : 12€ sur HelloAsso

► Sur place : 15€

(Gratuit pour les -12 ans)

SNACK Disponible sur place

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-22T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-09-22T23:59:00+02:00

