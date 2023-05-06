SORTILÈGE + AVALAND + MEURTRIÈRES jas’rod, 6 mai 2023, Les Pennes-Mirabeau.

SORTILÈGE + AVALAND + MEURTRIÈRES Samedi 6 mai, 21h00 jas’rod

26,90€ / 30€ sur place

♫METAL♫

jas'rod 1506 Avenue du Capitaine de Corvette Paul Brutus, 13170 Les Pennes-Mirabeau Les Pennes-Mirabeau 13170 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur