ANIMATION – L’ART D’EN FAIRE Jarville-la-Malgrange, 25 juin 2023, Jarville-la-Malgrange.

Jarville-la-Malgrange,Meurthe-et-Moselle

14 h 30 : SCENE OUVERTE SLAM – Frédéric Tibruce et « Ceux qui veulent »

Des mots qui claquent, des rimes en rafales, du rire et des larmes (de joie !), venez vivre l’expérience de la parole libre pour toutes et tous !

16 h : LE MARIAGE ou MA PLUS BELLE ROBE – Spectacle de rue – Les Hommes Improbables/Compagnie Etoi-Emoi

Une fête de mariage pas tout à fait ordinaire, du théâtre décoiffant, un spectacle décalé, coloré et poétique pour tous les âges !. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-25 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

2:30 pm: SCENE OPEN SLAM ? Frédéric Tibruce and Ceux qui veulent

Slamming words, gusty rhymes, laughter and tears (of joy!), come and experience free speech for all!

4 p.m.: THE WEDDING or MY BEST DRESS ? Street show ? Les Hommes Improbables/Compagnie Etoi-Emoi

A wedding party that’s anything but ordinary, this offbeat, colorful and poetic theater show is for all ages!

14.30 h: SLAM ESCENA ABIERTA ? Frédéric Tibruce y Ceux qui veulent

Slam de palabras, rimas rabiosas, risas y lágrimas (¡de alegría!), ¡venga a vivir la libertad de expresión para todos!

16.00 h: LA BODA o MI MEJOR VESTIDO ? Espectáculo de calle ? Les Hommes Improbables/Compagnie Etoi-Emoi

Una fiesta de boda que no tiene nada de ordinaria, es teatro con una diferencia, ¡un espectáculo colorido y poético para todas las edades!

14.30 Uhr: OFFENE SZENE SLAM? Frédéric Tibruce und « Ceux qui veulent » (Die, die wollen)

Worte, die knallen, Reime, die sich überschlagen, Lachen und Tränen (vor Freude!), erleben Sie das freie Wort für alle und jeden!

16 Uhr: LE MARIAGE ou MA PLUS BELLE ROBE ? Schauspiel auf der Straße ? Les Hommes Improbables/Compagnie Etoi-Emoi (Die unwahrscheinlichen Männer/Compagnie Etoi-Emoi)

Eine nicht ganz gewöhnliche Hochzeitsfeier, haarsträubendes Theater, eine schräge, bunte und poetische Show für alle Altersgruppen!

