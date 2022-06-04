jARTdin Saint-Michel-en-Grève Saint-Michel-en-Grève
jARTdin Saint-Michel-en-Grève, 4 juin 2022, Saint-Michel-en-Grève.
jARTdin Saint-Michel-en-Grève
2022-06-04 – 2022-06-12
Saint-Michel-en-Grève Côtes d’Armor
Exposition des sculptures d’extérieur d’artistes : Guillaume CASTEL, Isabelle GARBIL-FAUVE, Philippe POUSSET et ZINA-O installeront leurs créations dans le jARTdin.
yvonik.josse@orange.fr http://www.jartdin.fr/
Exposition des sculptures d’extérieur d’artistes : Guillaume CASTEL, Isabelle GARBIL-FAUVE, Philippe POUSSET et ZINA-O installeront leurs créations dans le jARTdin.
Saint-Michel-en-Grève
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-20 par