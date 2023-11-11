Marathon du cognac Jarnac, 11 novembre 2023, Jarnac.

Jarnac,Charente

Venez passer un moment festif, convivial, traverserez le vignoble, les chais de vieillissement et les sites incontournables de notre patrimoine tout en longeant les bords du fleuve Charente et profitez des ravitaillements gastronomiques et animations..

Jarnac 16200 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and spend a festive, convivial moment, walk through the vineyards, the ageing cellars and the unmissable sites of our heritage while walking along the banks of the river Charente and enjoy the gastronomic supplies and entertainment.

Venga a pasar un momento festivo y de convivencia, atraviese el viñedo, las bodegas de crianza y los lugares ineludibles de nuestro patrimonio mientras pasea por las orillas del río Charente y disfruta de la oferta gastronómica y de la animación.

Verbringen Sie einen festlichen, geselligen Moment, durchqueren Sie die Weinberge, die Alterungskeller und die unumgänglichen Stätten unseres Kulturerbes, während Sie an den Ufern des Flusses Charente entlanggehen und von den gastronomischen Verpflegungsstationen und Animationen profitieren.

