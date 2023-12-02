Sortie nature à Toulon avec la LPO – Mon jardin, un refuge pour la biodiversité Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Toulon Catégories d’Évènement: Toulon

Var Sortie nature à Toulon avec la LPO – Mon jardin, un refuge pour la biodiversité Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Toulon, 2 décembre 2023, Toulon. Sortie nature à Toulon avec la LPO – Mon jardin, un refuge pour la biodiversité Samedi 2 décembre, 11h00 Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Gratuit. Sur réservation auprès de charlotte.springaux@lpo.fr. Comment les attirer ? Quels sont leurs besoins ? Puis-je les aider ?Le temps d’une matinée, venez récolter de bons conseils pour attirer la faune sous vos fenêtres.

Ces sorties sont assurées par une animatrice de la LPO PACA.

Durée : 2h

Activité organisée par LPO PACA – Organisme public

Infos et réservation sur EcoNature : https://www.eco-nature.org/experience/sortie-nature-a-toulon-avec-la-lpo-mon-jardin-un-refuge-pour Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Toulon 83000 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.eco-nature.org/experience/sortie-nature-a-toulon-avec-la-lpo-mon-jardin-un-refuge-pour »}] [{« link »: « https://www.eco-nature.org/experience/sortie-nature-a-toulon-avec-la-lpo-mon-jardin-un-refuge-pour »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-02T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T13:00:00+01:00

2023-12-02T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T13:00:00+01:00 Nature Sortie nature Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Toulon, Var Autres Lieu Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Adresse Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Ville Toulon Departement Var Lieu Ville Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Toulon latitude longitude 43.12637;5.925485

Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Toulon Var https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/toulon/