Sortie nature à Toulon avec la LPO – Mon jardin, un refuge pour la biodiversité Samedi 2 décembre, 11h00 Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Gratuit. Sur réservation auprès de charlotte.springaux@lpo.fr.
Comment les attirer ? Quels sont leurs besoins ? Puis-je les aider ?Le temps d’une matinée, venez récolter de bons conseils pour attirer la faune sous vos fenêtres.
Ces sorties sont assurées par une animatrice de la LPO PACA.
Durée : 2h
Activité organisée par LPO PACA – Organisme public
Infos et réservation sur EcoNature : https://www.eco-nature.org/experience/sortie-nature-a-toulon-avec-la-lpo-mon-jardin-un-refuge-pour
Jardin Remarquable Alexandre 1er, Place Gabriel Péri, 83000 Toulon Toulon 83000 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-02T11:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-02T13:00:00+01:00
Nature Sortie nature