Les Lescunales : concert Daraçiyê Jardin public Lescun, 13 juillet 2023, Lescun.

Lescun,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Daraçiyê, le Quartet formé par Haydar Iscen (Saz & Baglama, chant), Yohann Villanua (poème et chants, harmonium), Hervé Aram (Duduk, Clariphone) et Iban Perret (Percussions, Daf, chant), nous emmène dans un voyage à travers le Kurdistan, l’Arménie, la Turquie, le Pays Basque et le Béarn.

Repli salle communale (près du camping) en cas de mauvais temps..

2023-07-13 à ; fin : 2023-07-13 23:30:00. EUR.

Jardin public

Lescun 64490 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Daraçiyê, the Quartet formed by Haydar Iscen (Saz & Baglama, vocals), Yohann Villanua (poem and vocals, harmonium), Hervé Aram (Duduk, Clariphone) and Iban Perret (Percussions, Daf, vocals), takes us on a journey through Kurdistan, Armenia, Turkey, the Basque Country and Béarn.

Back-up at the Salle Communale (near the campsite) in case of bad weather.

Daraçiyê, el cuarteto formado por Haydar Iscen (Saz & Baglama, voz), Yohann Villanua (poema y voz, armonio), Hervé Aram (Duduk, Clarifón) e Iban Perret (Percusiones, Daf, voz), nos lleva de viaje por Kurdistán, Armenia, Turquía, País Vasco y Béarn.

Refuerzo en la Salle Communale (cerca del camping) en caso de mal tiempo.

Daraçiyê, das Quartett bestehend aus Haydar Iscen (Saz & Baglama, Gesang), Yohann Villanua (Gedicht und Gesang, Harmonium), Hervé Aram (Duduk, Clariphone) und Iban Perret (Perkussion, Daf, Gesang), nimmt uns mit auf eine Reise durch Kurdistan, Armenien, die Türkei, das Baskenland und das Béarn.

Ausweichmöglichkeit bei schlechtem Wetter im Gemeindesaal (in der Nähe des Campingplatzes).

