Performance de Soraya Thomas Jardin François 1er Tours, 7 octobre 2023, Tours.

Tours,Indre-et-Loire

En écho à l’exposition astèr atèrla qui présente les œuvres de 34 artistes réunionnais, Soraya Thomas entourée de deux de ses interprètes investit la galerie blanche du CCC OD. Dans ce contexte résolument politique, la chorégraphe et performeuse s’inspire in situ de sa dernière création Souffle, sur.

Samedi 2023-10-07 12:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 17:00:00. EUR.

Jardin François 1er

Tours 37000 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Echoing the astèr atèrla exhibition featuring the work of 34 artists from Reunion Island, Soraya Thomas and two of her performers take over the white gallery at CCC OD. In this resolutely political context, the choreographer and performer draws inspiration in situ from her latest creation Souffle, about

Haciéndose eco de la exposición astèr atèrla, que reúne las obras de 34 artistas de la isla de La Reunión, Soraya Thomas y dos de sus bailarines ocupan la galería blanca del CCC OD. En este contexto decididamente político, la coreógrafa e intérprete se inspiró in situ en su última creación, Souffle, sobre

Als Echo auf die Ausstellung astèr atèrla, die Werke von 34 Künstlern aus La Réunion zeigt, besetzt Soraya Thomas, umgeben von zwei ihrer Darsteller, die weiße Galerie des CCC OD. In diesem ausgesprochen politischen Kontext lässt sich die Choreografin und Performerin in situ von ihrer letzten Kreation Souffle inspirieren

