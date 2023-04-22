Journée du jardinage Jardin de vie du Parc du Sarrat, 22 avril 2023, Dax.

Une journée dédiée aux intérêts et enjeux liés à la permaculture.

Comment agencer son jardin ? techniques de plantation, atelier pratique.

Un espace détente et jeux pour tous tout l’après-midi.

Accès gratuit uniquement pour le jardin de vie.

Visites guidées payantes du parc botanique à 14h et à 16h, sur inscription au 06 99 70 37 32..

Jardin de vie du Parc du Sarrat Rue Sel Gemme

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A day dedicated to the interests and issues related to permaculture.

How to arrange your garden? Planting techniques, practical workshop.

A relaxation area and games for all in the afternoon.

Free access only for the garden of life.

Guided tours of the botanical park at 2pm and 4pm, on registration at 06 99 70 37 32.

Jornada dedicada a los intereses y temas relacionados con la permacultura.

¿Cómo arreglar tu jardín? Técnicas de plantación, taller práctico.

Por la tarde, zona de relajación y juegos para todos.

Acceso libre sólo para el jardín de la vida.

Visitas guiadas al parque botánico a las 14h y 16h, previa inscripción en el 06 99 70 37 32.

Ein Tag, der den Interessen und Herausforderungen im Zusammenhang mit der Permakultur gewidmet ist.

Wie gestaltet man seinen Garten? Pflanztechniken, praktischer Workshop.

Den ganzen Nachmittag über ein Entspannungs- und Spielbereich für alle.

Kostenloser Zugang nur für den Lebensgarten.

Kostenpflichtige Führungen durch den botanischen Park um 14 Uhr und um 16 Uhr, Anmeldung unter 06 99 70 37 32.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par OT Grand Dax