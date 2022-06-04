Jardin de la maison Duhamel La maison Duhamel Valmondois Catégories d’évènement: Val-d'Oise

Valmondois

Jardin de la maison Duhamel La maison Duhamel, 4 juin 2022, Valmondois. Jardin de la maison Duhamel

du samedi 4 juin au dimanche 5 juin à La maison Duhamel

Studio photo de campagne : Enfilez vos habits du Dimanche, Jean-Michel Bertin et Michaël Huard installent un studio photo éphémère dans le jardin de Georges Duhamel et vous offrent votre portrait… Artistes exposés : Michaël Huard et Jean Michel Bertin (Photographes)

Entrée libre

Visite du domaine du célèbre écrivain puis de son fils Antoine, célèbre musicien et exposition d’artistes La maison Duhamel 243 rue Georges Duhamel 95760 Valmondois Valmondois Val-d’Oise

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-06-04T10:00:00 2022-06-04T18:00:00;2022-06-05T10:00:00 2022-06-05T18:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Val-d'Oise, Valmondois Autres Lieu La maison Duhamel Adresse 243 rue Georges Duhamel 95760 Valmondois Ville Valmondois lieuville La maison Duhamel Valmondois Departement Val-d'Oise

La maison Duhamel Valmondois Val-d'Oise https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/valmondois/

Jardin de la maison Duhamel La maison Duhamel 2022-06-04 was last modified: by Jardin de la maison Duhamel La maison Duhamel La maison Duhamel 4 juin 2022 La maison Duhamel Valmondois Valmondois

Valmondois Val-d'Oise