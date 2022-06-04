Jardin de la maison Duhamel La maison Duhamel Valmondois
du samedi 4 juin au dimanche 5 juin à La maison Duhamel
Studio photo de campagne : Enfilez vos habits du Dimanche, Jean-Michel Bertin et Michaël Huard installent un studio photo éphémère dans le jardin de Georges Duhamel et vous offrent votre portrait… Artistes exposés : Michaël Huard et Jean Michel Bertin (Photographes)
Entrée libre
Visite du domaine du célèbre écrivain puis de son fils Antoine, célèbre musicien et exposition d’artistes
La maison Duhamel 243 rue Georges Duhamel 95760 Valmondois Valmondois Val-d’Oise
2022-06-04T10:00:00 2022-06-04T18:00:00;2022-06-05T10:00:00 2022-06-05T18:00:00