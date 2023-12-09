Atelier-goûter « Nourrir les oiseaux » au Jardin Bourian Jardin Bourian Dégagnac, 9 décembre 2023, Dégagnac.

Dégagnac,Lot

L’hiver approche à grands pas et la nourriture commence à se faire rare pour les oiseaux. Mais alors, que mangent-ils et peut-on les nourrir ? Si oui, comment ?

Nous vous invitons à venir découvrir quelques petites astuces au Jardin Bourian !.

2023-12-09 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 17:00:00. EUR.

Jardin Bourian

Dégagnac 46340 Lot Occitanie



Winter is fast approaching and food is becoming scarce for birds. But what do they eat, and can they be fed? And if so, how?

We invite you to come and discover a few tips at Jardin Bourian!

El invierno se acerca rápidamente y la comida empieza a escasear para las aves. Pero, ¿qué comen y se les puede alimentar? Y si es así, ¿cómo?

Le invitamos a descubrir algunos trucos en el Jardin Bourian

Der Winter steht vor der Tür und das Futter für die Vögel wird langsam knapp. Aber was fressen sie dann und kann man sie füttern? Und wenn ja, wie?

Wir laden Sie ein, im Jardin Bourian ein paar kleine Tricks zu lernen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT Cazals-Salviac