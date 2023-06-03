Récital de chant Jardin botanique Tourcoing Tourcoing
Récital de chant Jardin botanique Tourcoing, 3 juin 2023, Tourcoing.
Récital de chant Samedi 3 juin, 15h00 Jardin botanique Entrée libre
Jardin botanique 32 rue du moulin fagot Tourcoing Tourcoing 59200 Nord Hauts-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-03T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T15:30:00+02:00
2023-06-03T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T15:30:00+02:00
DR
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Tourcoing Nord