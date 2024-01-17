Jam Session – The expats jam Peniche Marcounet Paris, 17 janvier 2024, Paris.

Le mercredi 17 janvier 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Bring your instrument, your voice or your smile to play and sing with us.

Entrée libre 19h00

Hi guys,

Let’s jam on this beautiful péniche (barge) famous for its great music and artistic events.

Everyone will be welcome to play in a cool atmosphere!

Pop, rock, jazz, oriental or any other kind of music is welcome.

The péniche sells drinks and great food.

My fellow French are of corse welcome to join; it’s a cool opportunity to meet the expats community and practice English

Peniche Marcounet 14 Quai de l’Hôtel de ville 75004 Paris

Contact : https://www.peniche-marcounet.fr/event/the-expats-jam-17-janvier/?event_date=2024-01-17 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089183266467 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089183266467

Jam Session – The expats jam