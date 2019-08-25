Dark Lèg & Rfjtv in Aryan International Children’s Film Festival Aryan International Children’s Film Festival, 25 août 2019 13:30, Jaipur.

Nominations : Aryan International Children’s Film Festival Best Song Award

Hell Mix – Dark Lèg

” Hell Mix ” Rfjtv | Dark Lèg – France 2014

Il s’agit d’une Interview & Audio Book de Télé Bocal

Synopsis

This music video is about abused children from the poetry book Hell of Rfjtv Radio Funky Jazz. The music of the video is electro computer music by Rfjtv from Dark Leg Dark Punk’s band.

Official selection in India Jaipur Festival is for this video.

The video was made by Télé Bocal on near 2017 or 2016 in France Paris. An Album is online on Deezer, Spotify …for this music video and the book on Barnes & Noble and Amazon. The meaning of the word Hell in this video is not religion by Hell means this world the Earth where we are living is Hell for some children . That means the author don’t know if Hell or Paradise exist but Hell for some children there is on Earth.

The video was not winner at Jaipur Festival but an Official Selection to the Festival for this video in India at the first day of Festival. After that video Parisa decided to stopped Audio Book for Rap. And there is a Single ” J’accuse ” and an other album of Rap coming soon.

There is a poet free copyright than Parisa likes very much and this is it : This poem will be assignment to music by Parisa with the music ” I Fell Love ” for her concert on 21 June 2019 for Fête de la Musique in France at ESAT CAT.

A BETTER TOMORROW

I never knew there would be a better tomorrow But you’ve come into my life and taken away all my sorrow

My days of sadness are a thing of the past Because I have found true love at last

My days of emptiness are gone for good Because you fill a void in my heart that you should

You’ve opened a window You’ve shown me the light And my love for you will continue to burn bright.

