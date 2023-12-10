Marché de Noël IZAOURT Izaourt
Marché de Noël IZAOURT Izaourt, 10 décembre 2023, Izaourt.
Izaourt,Hautes-Pyrénées
Venez nombreux vivre la magie de Noël autour d’un grand sapin !
– Présence du Père Noël
– Mascottes
– Distribution de bonbons
– Animations (chants, maquillage, …)
Organisé par le comité des fêtes et la municipalité d’Izaourt..
2023-12-10 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .
IZAOURT
Izaourt 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Come and experience the magic of Christmas around a big tree!
– Santa’s presence
– Mascots
– Candy distribution
– Entertainment (carols, face painting, etc.)
Organized by the Comité des fêtes and the municipality of Izaourt.
Venga a vivir la magia de la Navidad bajo el gran árbol de Navidad
– Papá Noel estará allí
– Mascotas
– Reparto de dulces
– Animación (canciones, pintacaras, etc.)
Organizado por el Comité des fêtes y el municipio de Izaourt.
Kommen Sie zahlreich und erleben Sie den Zauber von Weihnachten rund um einen großen Tannenbaum!
– Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns
– Maskottchen
– Verteilung von Süßigkeiten
– Animationen (Gesang, Schminken, …)
Organisiert vom Festkomitee und der Gemeinde Izaourt.
