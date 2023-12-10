Marché de Noël IZAOURT Izaourt, 10 décembre 2023, Izaourt.

Izaourt,Hautes-Pyrénées

Venez nombreux vivre la magie de Noël autour d’un grand sapin !

– Présence du Père Noël

– Mascottes

– Distribution de bonbons

– Animations (chants, maquillage, …)

Organisé par le comité des fêtes et la municipalité d’Izaourt..

2023-12-10 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .

IZAOURT

Izaourt 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Come and experience the magic of Christmas around a big tree!

– Santa’s presence

– Mascots

– Candy distribution

– Entertainment (carols, face painting, etc.)

Organized by the Comité des fêtes and the municipality of Izaourt.

Venga a vivir la magia de la Navidad bajo el gran árbol de Navidad

– Papá Noel estará allí

– Mascotas

– Reparto de dulces

– Animación (canciones, pintacaras, etc.)

Organizado por el Comité des fêtes y el municipio de Izaourt.

Kommen Sie zahlreich und erleben Sie den Zauber von Weihnachten rund um einen großen Tannenbaum!

– Anwesenheit des Weihnachtsmanns

– Maskottchen

– Verteilung von Süßigkeiten

– Animationen (Gesang, Schminken, …)

Organisiert vom Festkomitee und der Gemeinde Izaourt.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65