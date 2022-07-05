Summer School 2022 Institut polytechnique des sciences avancées (Ipsa), campus de Paris Ivry-sur-Seine
Summer School 2022 Institut polytechnique des sciences avancées (Ipsa), campus de Paris, 5 juillet 2022 09:30, Ivry-sur-Seine.
5 – 21 juillet Sur place Sur inscription https://summer-schools.fr/school-ipsa/
We prepare a 3-week program in Paris dedicated to passionate students who wish to understand and build flying robots.
And don’t worry, we make sure you’ll have lots of fun! From language and gastronomic activities, to cruises, guided tours and visits, you will discover Paris and French culture in all its forms.
Institut polytechnique des sciences avancées (Ipsa), campus de Paris 63 boulevard de Brandebourg 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine Ivry Port Val-de-Marne
mardi 5 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
mercredi 6 juillet – 09h00 à 18h00
jeudi 7 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
vendredi 8 juillet – 06h30 à 09h30
vendredi 8 juillet – 14h00 à 17h00
samedi 9 juillet – 14h00 à 17h00
dimanche 10 juillet – 14h00 à 17h00
lundi 11 juillet – 09h00 à 18h00
mardi 12 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
mercredi 13 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
jeudi 14 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
vendredi 15 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
samedi 16 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
dimanche 17 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
lundi 18 juillet – 09h00 à 18h00
mardi 19 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
mercredi 20 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30
jeudi 21 juillet – 09h30 à 18h30