Founded in 1961, IPSA (Institut Polytechnique des Sciences Avancées) is a Graduate School of Engineering specialized in Air, Space and Sustainable Mobility that offers a 5-year syllabus 100% dedicated to Aeronautics and Space. The interest in ‘everything Aerospace’ is a particular source of motivation for the school and the passion is shared by both students and lecturers. IPSA is located in Paris and Toulouse. Among its programs, IPSA delivers a Master in Aeronautical Engineering open to international students. It is mainly taught in English and has 2 majors: Vehicles and Signals&Systems.

Nowadays, the application of drones covers a growing specter. Drones are especially prized for being cost effective, stable, semi or fully autonomous and able to carry loads. Several missions involving drones, such as search and rescue, monitoring or even exploration actions have been carried out.

To increase the possibilities enabled by the drones, robotic arms can be attached to their surface. Such systems allow drones to fulfill more complex missions that require interactions between the drone and the environment.

Our 3-week program aims at providing you key concepts about the flying equation system and about how to build and control drones with a robotic arm. First, with the expertise of our team, you will learn how to design a robot using one of the most used robotic environments: Robot Operating System. Second, you will build, stabilize, and make a real bicopter fly.

Agenda

Week 1: Introductions to drones

You will discover the different types of drones and all about controlling a robotic arm.

Week 2: Multi-motor systems

You will get familiar with the modeling and controlling quadrotor systems.

Week 3: From theory to practice

You will build your own drone and make it fly.

IPSA Summer School is as much about having fun as it is about learning!

We’ll make sure you will have a memorable experience in Paris through the interactive visits and intercultural workshops we prepare all along the 3-week program.

From language and gastronomic activities, to cruises, guided tours and visits, students will discover Paris and French culture in all its forms.

