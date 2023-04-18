Flying Whales – The Challenging Journey Institut polytechnique des sciences avancées (Ipsa), campus de Paris, 18 avril 2023 18:00, Ivry-sur-Seine.

The speaker on this occasion is Mr. Thibault PROUX, Airworthiness Leader at Flying Whales, who will present the bold vision of FLYING WHALES, bringing together more than 150 pioneers and about 40 partner companies. These pioneers of the 21st century, men and women, bring their desire, their passion and their know-how every day to give birth to a new transportation solution.

The FLYING WHALES mission is to open up isolated regions in the world while helping to reduce CO2 emissions in the transport sector thanks to a low-carbon aircraft.

This Lecture will be immediately followed by the RAeS Paris Branch Annual General Meeting.

About IPSA

Founded more than 60 years ago, IPSA is an aeronautical and space systems engineering school located in Paris and Toulouse. IPSA offers to its students a 5 years graduate education program. Today IPSA claims more than ever its vocation as a specialist school in the sector. To assert its place and develop its knowledge of the area, it has built over the years solid and long-lasting partnerships with companies in the air & space industry, both at civil and military levels. In line with the big decision-makers of the sector, the school proposes training in touch with the expectations of the market, allowing students to enter into a high level of active life while fulfilling their passion for aeronautics and space.

