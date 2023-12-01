TIF L’Usine, 1 décembre 2023, Istres.

TIF: Toufik alias Tif est un artiste originaire d’Alger vivant à Paris. Ce rappeur mélomane, capable de rapper et de chanter en français comme en arabe, a connu un engouement avec son titre 3iniya..

2023-12-01 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-12-01 . EUR.

L’Usine Route De Fos – RN 569

Istres 13800 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



TIF: Toufik alias Tif is an artist from Algiers living in Paris. This music-loving rapper, able to rap and sing in French as well as in Arabic, has been a hit with his track 3iniya.

TIF: Toufik alias Tif es un artista de Argel que vive en París. Este rapero melómano, que rapea y canta tanto en francés como en árabe, se hizo popular con su tema 3iniya.

TIF: Toufik alias Tif ist ein aus Algier stammender Künstler, der in Paris lebt. Er rappt und singt sowohl auf Französisch als auch auf Arabisch.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par Office de Tourisme d’Istres