Corrida : charra mexicaine Boulevard Jean Jacques Prat, 18 juin 2023, Istres.

La corrida « Charra » en clôture ! Ce sera avec un cartel international et dans cette ambiance tellement festive. Sébastien Castella, Daniel Luque et Léo Valadez.

2023-06-18 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-18 . EUR.

Boulevard Jean Jacques Prat Espace festif le Palio

Istres 13800 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The « Charra » bullfight to close! It will be with an international cartel and in this so festive atmosphere. Sébastien Castella, Daniel Luque and Léo Valadez

La corrida charra echará el cierre Será con un cartel internacional y en un ambiente tan festivo. Sébastien Castella, Daniel Luque y Léo Valadez

Der Stierkampf « Charra » als Abschluss! Es wird mit einem internationalen Kartell und in dieser so festlichen Atmosphäre stattfinden. Sébastien Castella, Daniel Luque und Léo Valadez

