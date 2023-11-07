Optical frequency comb absorption spectroscopy for laboratory astrophysics ISMO Orsay, 7 novembre 2023, Orsay.

Optical frequency comb absorption spectroscopy for laboratory astrophysics Mardi 7 novembre, 11h00 ISMO

Lucile Rutkowski

Institut de Physique de Rennes

Laboratory data is necessary to interpret observations from Earth and space telescopes, and to validate the chemical network models of the interstellar medium and planetary atmospheres. In particular, spectroscopic data about the many molecular species involved in the various extraterrestrial environments (ranging from the interstellar medium to exoplanetary atmospheres) is required to interpret observations. In Rennes, we are developing precision infrared spectrometers operating in supersonic flows to record rotationally resolved spectra of cold molecules or radicals. To achieve this, we are developing a dedicated Fourier transform infrared spectrometer based on optical frequency combs sources and enhancement cavities operating in supersonic jets. I will present these approaches and what they allow, as well as the current status of the system.

