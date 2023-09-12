Séminaire de P. Bryan Changala, en mode hybride ISMO HYBRIDE Mont Dore, 12 septembre 2023, Mont Dore.

Séminaire de P. Bryan Changala, en mode hybride Mardi 12 septembre, 11h00 ISMO HYBRIDE

Exotic molecules in the laboratory and space : Probing chemistry and electronic properties with high-resolution microwave spectroscopy

P. Bryan Changala

Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian Cambridge, Massachusetts

The key molecules that drive the chemical evolution of diverse environ-ments, from Earth’s atmosphere to circumstellar and interstellar space, are often highly reactive, short-lived species with exotic molecular structures and properties. A coordinated effort combining laboratory experiments, theoretical quantum chemistry, and observational astronomy is necessary to understand the formation and fate of these molecules in extreme astrophys-ical conditions. I will describe how we use microwave spectroscopy as a tool to sensitively detect and exhaustively characterize complex molecules ; in-terpret the chemical implications of these measurements with sophisticated ab initio electronic structure and quantum nuclear motion theory ; and use these data to search for evidence of new molecules in space with large radio telescopes. This joint approach has proved crucial to addressing the un-expectedly complex organic chemistry of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons recently revealed in the interstellar medium and new metal-organic chem-istry occuring in the outflows of evolved carbon-rich stars. Our experimental and theoretical results provide unique insights into molecular physics appli-cations more broadly, including laser-cooling of metal-organic polyatomic molecules, which highlights the impact of these methods in molecular quan-tum science at large.

Contact pour demander le lien :

http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2820

ISMO HYBRIDE bât 520 Mont Dore 91400 Province Sud [{« link »: « http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2820 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-12T02:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-12T03:00:00+02:00

2023-09-12T02:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-12T03:00:00+02:00