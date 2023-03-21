Séminaire de la FFJ à l’ISMO : Sarah Abrahamsson ISMO HYBRIDE, 21 mars 2023, Mont Dore.

Séminaire de la FFJ à l’ISMO : Sarah Abrahamsson Mardi 21 mars, 11h00 ISMO HYBRIDE

Deep volume 3D imaging with a 25-camera array multifocus microscope

par Sarah Abrahamsson

University of California Santa Cruz

The conflict between the three-dimensional nature of the world and the two-dimensionality of the microscope image is a classical problem in biological imaging and in the field of Optics. Aberration-corrected multifocus microscopy (MFM) uniquely addresses this problem by truly simultaneously acquiring data from multiple planes of an object at the full resolution that the optical microscope can attain. Using diffractive Fourier optics, the image beam from a wide-field microscope is multiplexed and refocused and the 3D focal stack is captured on one or multiple high-speed cameras. MFM is compatible with super-resolution and localization microscopy and provides high-speed 3D imaging of living specimens without the need for image reconstruction. Applications of MFM range from functional neuronal imaging in small model organisms to visualizing transcription inside the cell nucleus.

Contact pour demander le lien :

http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2778

ISMO HYBRIDE bât 520 Mont Dore 91400 Province Sud [{« link »: « http://www.ismo.universite-paris-saclay.fr/spip.php?article2778 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-21T01:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-21T02:00:00+01:00

