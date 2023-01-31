Séminaire de Raphaël Hahn, en mode HYBRIDE ISMO HYBRIDE, 31 janvier 2023, Mont Dore.

Rydberg states of atoms and molecules as a toolbox for charged particle sources, cold chemistry and surface science

ISMO HYBRIDE bât 520 Mont Dore 91400 Province Sud

Raphaël Hahn

Laboratorium für Physikalische Chemie, ETH Zürich

Rydberg states of atoms and molecules (with principal quantum number n>20) present exaggerated properties in terms of radiative lifetime (τ α n3), of size (R α n2), or polarisability (α n7) … This allows their use in many fields and applications. I will present three examples from my PhD work, from my post-doc and from my CNRS’s project in ISMO.

I will present how we can use Rydberg atoms in a novel high-performance source of charged particles (electrons/ions) and how molecular Rydberg states can be used to study ion-molecule reactions at very low collision energy, for example the reactions H2+ + p-H2 or D2+ + NH3.

Finally I will present my project at ISMO that is to use Rydberg atoms as a source of weakly bound electrons to study electron attachment on surfaces at high energy resolution.

Contact pour demander le lien :

