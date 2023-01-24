Séminaire de Benoît Darquié en MODE HYBRIDE ISMO HYBRIDE, 24 janvier 2023, Mont Dore.

High-resolution mid-infrared molecular spectroscopy for precision measurements and tests of fundamental physics

Benoit Darquié

Laboratoire de Physique des Lasers, Université Sorbonne Paris-Nord

There is an increasing demand for precise molecular spectroscopy, in particular in the mid-infrared fingerprint window, whether it be for modelling our atmosphere, interpreting astrophysical spectra or testing fundamental physics. I will present our efforts towards building new-generation mid-infrared spectrometers specifically designed for precision vibrational spectroscopy of cold complex polyatomic molecules in the gas phase. This includes amongst other things developing frequency stabilised quantum cascade lasers calibrated to some of the world’s best frequency standards and producing gases of polyatomic species cooled to a few kelvins in cryogenic buffer-gas cells. The proposed technologies are at the forefront of cold molecule research and frequency metrology and have allowed us to measure absolute frequencies of a variety of species of atmospheric, astrophysical or fundamental interest with record up to 12-digit accuracies. This opens possibilities for using polyatomic molecules to improve tests of fundamental physics and precision measurements in general. I will for instance present our ongoing work towards measuring parity violation in chiral molecules (i.e. measuring the tiny energy difference between enantiomers induced by electroweak interactions) or towards the mise en pratique of the new kelvin using precise vibrational spectroscopy.

