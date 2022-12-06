Séminaire de Pedro Henrique Rezende Gonçalves en mode HYBRIDE ISMO HYBRIDE, 6 décembre 2022, Mont Dore.

ARPES investigations of the topological states in TaTe4 and NbTe4 handicap moteur mi

ARPES investigations of the topological states in TaTe4 and NbTe4

par Pedro Henrique Rezende Gonçalves

The research of topological materials has been an extensive source for prediction and observation of new and exotic phenomena in condensed matter physics. Over the last years, a variety of new topological phases of matter has emerged. The most prominent classes are the topological Insulators, materials characterized by a bulk band gap with non-trivial metallic surface states showing, e.g., spontaneous spin polarization. However, the concept of topology in condensed matter can also be extended to non-insulating materials. In this seminar, after an introduction to topological states of matter, I will present our recent findings on the study of the topological semimetal candidates TaTe4 and NbTe4. These compounds are an interesting subject for research, since they present two competing electronic ground states : a charge-density-wave at room temperature and superconductivity under mechanical pressure at low temperatures. Our angle-resolved photoemission (ARPES) experiments report a well-defined 3D metallic Fermi surface with the existence of topological states in the form of Dirac/Weyl cones.

