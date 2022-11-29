Séminaire de Silvia Spezzano en MODE HYBRIDE ISMO HYBRIDE, 29 novembre 2022, Mont Dore.

Séminaire de Silvia Spezzano en MODE HYBRIDE Mardi 29 novembre, 11h00 ISMO HYBRIDE

Dissecting the chemical and physical structure of pre-stellar cores

ISMO HYBRIDE bât 520 Mont Dore 91400

par Silvia Spezzano

Max Planck Institute

Pre-stellar cores are starless cores that are gravitationally bound, dynamically evolved and on the verge of gravitational collapse. They evolve towards a higher central condensation leading to formation of the central protostar. There is observational evidence that the chemistry does not undergo a complete reset with the formation of the protostar, and hence pre-stellar cores provide the budget of matter that will eventually be inherited by stars and planets.

The physics and chemistry of pre-stellar core are deeply interconnected. In my talk I will discuss our recent results on using pre-stellar cores as « space laboratory » to study the physics and chemistry in the early stages of star formation. In particular, I will present our observational, modelling and laboratory efforts to use molecular spectra to dissect the physical and chemical structure of pre-stellar cores.

