[Webinaire] Lyes Khoukhi animera un Seminar@SystemX le 16 novembre 2023 Jeudi 16 novembre, 14h00 IRT SystemX – Site de Nano-INNOV Sur inscription

In recent years, there has been a huge increase in the number of cyber attacks on critical connected networks/infrastructures (e.g., connected vehicles, IoT and 5G, Cloud, and Smart grids); these attacks continue to grow at a rapid rate and cause huge damage at both end-users and data operators sides. It has been shown that some existing industry and academia countermeasures mechanisms suffer from either non scalability or limitative attacks hypotheses.

In this presentation, we present a set of behavioral-based models to mitigate attacks in connected networks showing the need to cope with the new emerging threats, ranging from data leakage to collaborative attacks. Our models are not limited by the need of new attack patterns/signatures (to prevent them to fall within zero-day threat). We also present the future vision of securing connected networks while respecting the standards requirements (e.g., 3GPP, IEEE).

IRT SystemX – Site de Nano-INNOV Bâtiment N3 – 8 avenue de la vauve – Palaiseau Palaiseau 91120

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-16T14:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-16T15:00:00+01:00

Séminaire cybersécurité

IRT SystemX