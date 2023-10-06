IRT SystemX – Nano-INNOV (Bâtiment 862, amphi 34) Palaiseau
IRT SystemX – Nano-INNOV (Bâtiment 862, amphi 34) Palaiseau, 6 octobre 2023, Palaiseau.
Vendredi 6 octobre, 08h30 IRT SystemX – Nano-INNOV (Bâtiment 862, amphi 34)
IRT SystemX – Nano-INNOV (Bâtiment 862, amphi 34) 8 avenue de la Vauve – Palaiseau Palaiseau 91120 Lozère Essonne Île-de-France [{« type »: « email », « value »: « romain.dagnas@irt-systemx.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.irt-systemx.fr/en/evenements/complex-systems-and-resilience-state-of-the-art-and-challenges-workshop/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-06T08:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-06T17:30:00+02:00
2023-10-06T08:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-06T17:30:00+02:00
IRT SystemX