Séminaire: Anthony Buisson (M2iSH) IRSD Salle Druet Toulouse
Catégories d’Évènement:
Séminaire: Anthony Buisson (M2iSH) IRSD Salle Druet Toulouse, 27 octobre 2023, Toulouse.
Séminaire: Anthony Buisson (M2iSH) Vendredi 27 octobre, 13h30 IRSD Salle Druet
ANTHONY BUISSON
Professeur, MD & PhD
Université de Clermont Auvergne
INSERM U1071
The UMR U1071 Inserm/Université Clermont Auvergne/USC 2018 INRA, M2iSH (Microbe, Intestine, Inflammation and Host Susceptibility) is interested in the study of infectious track in the etiology of acute and chronic inflammatory bowel diseases and more recently colorectal cancer.
IRSD Salle Druet Purpan Toulouse Toulouse 31300 Purpan Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-27T13:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-27T14:30:00+02:00
2023-10-27T13:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-27T14:30:00+02:00