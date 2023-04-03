Lessons Learned in a Research Career in Computing, Data Science, and Management IRISA – Campus de Beaulieu, 3 avril 2023, Rennes.

Inscription gratuite mais obligatoire

Deborah Agarwal, Directrice de recherche et responsable de la division Scientific Data au Lawrence Berkeley Lab, USA, se verra remettre les insignes de Docteur Honoris Causa* par l’Université de Rennes début avril. La veille de cette cérémonie, Deborah Agarwal nous fera l’honneur de donner une conférence sur son expérience de la recherche dans les sciences des données au service des sciences physiques et environnementales.

Conférence en anglais, ouverte à tous et toutes, sur inscription obligatoire

Title : Lessons Learned in a Research Career in Computing, Data Science, and Management

Abstract :

Dr. Agarwal is currently a Division Director of the Scientific Data Division at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), a Department of Energy basic research laboratory in the United States. Dr. Agarwal’s research areas have morphed over time from distributed systems to data science over time. Besides her work in basic computing research, she has worked on many projects developing computational and data solutions to support scientists in disciplines including cosmology, energy, process engineering, earth sciences, and physics. She has held many different management positions and participated in development of research strategy. In her career, Dr. Agarwal has had to learn to manage people and deal with significant setbacks. Dr. Agarwal worked in industry for General Motors early in her career as a Mechanical Engineer before leaving for graduate school. She did her PhD work at University of California, Santa Barbara where she also switched to Computer Engineering.

IRISA – Campus de Beaulieu 263 Av du Général Leclerc, 35042 Rennes cedex Rennes 35042 Quartiers Nord-Est Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne

2023-04-03T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-03T18:00:00+02:00

