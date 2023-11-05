L’Iraisienne Irais, 5 novembre 2023, Irais.

Irais,Deux-Sèvres

L’association « Irais Loisirs Animations » propose des randonnées de 5, 10 ou 15 kms. Départs de 8 h à 9 h 30, rendez-vous à la salle des fêtes d’Irais. Casse croûte, vin chaud, boissons et apéro. Tarifs : 6 €. Informations : 06 77 73 12 59 & 06 71 76 93 65..

Irais 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The « Irais Loisirs Animations » association offers 5, 10 or 15 km hikes. Departures from 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., meeting point at the Irais village hall. Snacks, mulled wine, drinks and aperitifs. Price: 6? Information: 06 77 73 12 59 & 06 71 76 93 65.

La asociación « Irais Loisirs Animations » propone paseos de 5, 10 ó 15 km. Salidas de 8.00 a 9.30 h, punto de encuentro en el ayuntamiento de Irais. Snacks, vino caliente, bebidas y aperitivos. Precio: 6? Información: 06 77 73 12 59 & 06 71 76 93 65.

Der Verein « Irais Loisirs Animations » bietet Wanderungen von 5, 10 oder 15 km an. Abfahrten von 8:00 bis 9:30 Uhr, Treffpunkt am Festsaal von Irais. Imbiss, Glühwein, Getränke und Aperitif. Preis: 6 ? Informationen: 06 77 73 12 59 & 06 71 76 93 65.

