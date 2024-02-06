Workshop by Dr. Nadya Doncheva – Omics data analysis with STRING and Cytoscape IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, mardi 6 février 2024.

Dr. Nadya Doncheva

University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Omics data analysis with STRING and Cytoscape

Modern high-throughput technologies, such as proteomics and transcriptomics, produce an enormous amount of new data on individual genes and proteins. These lists are often too long to just browse through and interpret in light of cellular context and existing biological knowledge. This task becomes much easier with the help of protein network resources such as the STRING database and network visualization software tools like Cytoscape. This workshop will cover the basics of using STRING and Cytoscape to explore, analyze and visualize such gene or protein lists. Specifically, you will be able to import your omics data into Cytoscape using the stringApp, master network layouts and data visualization techniques, and perform clustering and enrichment analyses.

Required skills

No prior skills are required. To make the best use of the workshop, we encourage you to bring a laptop (not a tablet) with a working web browser and the latest version of Cytoscape already installed. You can get Cytoscape from here: https://cytoscape.org/download.html

