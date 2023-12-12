Dr. Jani Bolla – Next-generation antibiotics: Exploring the bacterial cell envelope for new targets IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, 12 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Dr. Jani Bolla – Next-generation antibiotics: Exploring the bacterial cell envelope for new targets Mardi 12 décembre, 11h00 IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room

Jani Bolla

Department of Biology, University of Oxford, UK

Next-generation antibiotics: Exploring the bacterial cell envelope for new targets

The rapid spread of drug-resistant pathogens, and the declining discovery of new antibiotics, has created a global health crisis and heightened interest in the search for novel antibiotics. Consistently, over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the identification of novel antibiotics using innovative methodologies ranging from the ability to cultiva (1-4). These advancements are considerably enhancing the pace of antibiotic discovery, including those that are active against Gram-positive bacteria without detectable resistance, e.g., teixobactin, and those that are active against Gram-negative pathogenic bacteria, e.g., darobactin. A major obstacle in advancing these newly identified cell envelope targeting molecules and also for those modified existing antibiotics (5), however, is the task of elucidating their mechanisms of action (MoA). Such understanding can foster precision therapeutics, resistance abatement strategies, and the development of new analogues. In this talk, I will present how native mass spectrometry can be used to understand the MoA of antibiotics, especially for those targeting the lipidic substrates and membrane proteins that are involved in the cell envelope biogenesis (6,7). Furthermore, I will also present our latest findings in characterising the lipopolysaccharide transport system in pathogenic Gram-negative bacteria using an integrative structural biology approach (8,9,) opening up new avenues for developing next-generation antibiotics.

IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room

